Arkansas State football practices Tuesday, countdown continues to Camellia Bowl

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football began preparing for the Camellia Bowl.

Butch Jones’ Red Wolves had a two hour practice Tuesday afternoon at Centennial Bank Stadium. The scarlet and black will have three more workouts in Jonesboro, they’ll travel to Montgomery on December 19th.

Arkansas State takes on Northern Illinois on Saturday, December 23rd. Kickoff is at 11:00am, the matchup will be televised on ESPN.

