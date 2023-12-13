Arkansas State women's basketball hosts North Alabama Thursday night

NORTH ALABAMA (3-6) AT ARKANSAS STATE (4-3)

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2023 • 7:00 PM • JONESBORO, AR

Facility: First National Bank Arena

TV: ESPN+

Radio: EAB Red Wolves Sports Network

Live Stats AStateRedWolves.com

A-State outscored LA Tech 36-25 in the second half to pull away and claim their first victory against the Lady Techsters since a 91-68 victory on 11/25/13. The Red Wolves shot 24-54 (44.4%) from the field and 9-25 (36%) from 3-point range. It was the third-highest field goal percentage recorded this season. The Scarlet and Black and Louisiana Tech both brought down 23 defensive boards, but A-State was able to outrebound the Lady Techsters 8-3 on the offensive glass. Izzy Higginbottom, Anna Griffin, and Lauryn Pendleton each scored 10+ points for the second-straight game, with Higginbottom lighting up the scoreboard for 29 points. The defensive-minded Red Wolves also forced 18 turnovers with 12 coming from steals. The turnovers contributed to 13 points on the night.

Arkansas State and North Alabama will meet for the second time in series history, and it will be the first time the Lions make the trip to Jonesboro. Last season saw the two programs meet in Florence, Alabama for the first time ever. While the Red Wolves had four players score 10+ points, it was not enough as UNA went on to claim an 82-68 win. The Lions finished last season with a 15-15 overall record, going 10-8 in ASUN play. Their season came to an end following a 63-53 loss to Lipscomb in the ASUN Conference Tournament on 3/5/23.

A WIN WOULD

Put Arkansas State two games above the .500 mark for the first time since holding a 10-7 record on January 15, 2022.

Improve the Scarlet and Black’s home record to 5-1.

Even the all-time series with the Lions at 1-1.

Be the best eight-game start in the Rogers Era (started 4-4 last season).

Help much more than a loss

