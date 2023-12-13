Attorney General Griffin honors Arkansas’s top law enforcement officers of 2023
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Attorney General Tim Griffin honored law enforcement officers from across Arkansas at the 2023 Officer of the Year Awards luncheon on Tuesday.
“The Officer of the Year Awards honor the bravery, service, and unwavering commitment to others that law enforcement officers provide Arkansans every day through their noble and often thankless work,” Griffin said.
Those honored from Region 8 are listed below:
Clay County: Trooper Richard Drum, Arkansas State Police
Cleburne County: Game Warden Briston Gould, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
Craighead County: Trooper First Class Tanner Middlecoff, Arkansas State Police
Crittenden County: Trooper Garrett Byrd, Arkansas State Police
Cross County: Officer Brittney Eskridge, Wynne Police Department
Fulton County: Sergeant Justin Nowlin, Arkansas State Police
Greene County: Special Agent Anthony Hill, Arkansas State Police
Independence County: Special Agent Sean Riegle, Arkansas State Police
Izard County: Lieutenant Matthew Adams, Arkansas Division of Correction
Jackson County: Corporal Dustin Smith, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
Lawrence County: Trooper Isaac Lawson, Arkansas State Police
Mississippi County: Chief Glen Austin, Keiser Police Department
Poinsett County: Trooper First Class Tommy Fitzgerald, Arkansas State Police
Randolph County: Corporal Nicholas Poulsen, Arkansas State Police
Sharp County: Corporal Moye E. Hawkins, Arkansas State Police
Stone County: Lieutenant Jenifer Osborn, Stone County Sheriff’s Office
St. Francis County: Lieutenant Rodney Myers, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
White County: Sergeant Brandon Brown, Bald Knob Police Department
Woodruff County: Corporal Kurt Ziegenhorn, Arkansas State Police
