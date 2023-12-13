Football Friday Night
Avian flu detected in Northeast Arkansas geese

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Biologists report finding geese infected with avian flu in several Northeast Arkansas counties, including Craighead.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said Wednesday that biologists conducting aerial surveys of waterfowl populations found small groups of dead snow geese and Ross’s geese in Arkansas, Craighead, and Lonoke counties.

The geese were collected and tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, AGFC said.

Additional suspected cases have been found in Clay, Poinsett, Faulkner, Prairie, and Pulaski counties.

“While sightings are not as prevalent as last year’s outbreak, the continued presence of the disease on the landscape does create a need to update hunters and anyone who has domestic birds or poultry livestock,” AGFC stated.

While the risk of infection is low among humans, hunters can help minimize the risk by following the following guidelines:

  • Harvest only waterfowl that act and look healthy. Do not handle or eat sick animals.
  • Wear disposable gloves when handling and cleaning game and field dress outdoors or in a well-ventilated area. Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water afterward.
  • Dispose of unwanted parts in a manner that prevents scavenging by domestic animals and wildlife.
  • Thoroughly cook all game to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before eating it.
  • Do not feed pets or domestic animals uncooked portions of waterfowl.

For more information, click here.

