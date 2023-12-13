Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Bank and online scammers increase over the holidays

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Scammers take billions of dollars from Americans each year.

Numbers from the Federal Trade Commission show that Americans lost nearly a staggering $9 billion in 2022 in scams, which is up 30% from 2021.

Even more concerning is that the crime is underreported, meaning the numbers could be higher.

Blake Guinn is vice president of digital banking at First National Bank. Guinn said people who are being scammed typically show the same kinds of behavior.

“Transactions that are out of the normal for people, taking large amounts of cash when they normally don’t do that, sending wires when they normally don’t do that,” he said.

Guinn says scammers will be persistent and have different methods of getting people to send money; from pretending to be a lover or a loved one to pretending to be a customer service agent, who typically demands payment in gift cards.

“Trust your gut, if it doesn’t feel right, don’t do it no matter how pushy. These scammers are very pushy. They say things to scare people,” he said.

The holidays also bring out scammers online. Social Catfish reported Americans lost over 10 billion dollars in online scams last year. Many of those scammers ask for payments in gift cards or through payment apps like Cash App and Venmo.

“You give cash to somebody, you go buy a buy a gift card, those funds are hard to recover and that’s why you should be very, person to person payment apps, only do business with people that you know,” he said.

Guinn said bankers are trained to look for signs of fraud but said people don’t need to be scared to ask questions to their banker if something doesn’t feel right.

“Our main jobs in the deposit area of the bank is to protect people’s money and one way of doing that is protecting people from themselves,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police have identified two Paragould women who died Sunday night when their car...
ASP identifies two women killed in crash
Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 128 Highway 64 West in Wynne, announced Sunday it will close for the...
BBQ restaurant closing after 32 years
A crash has traffic blocked on Interstate 555 near Trumann.
Interstate reopens after multi-vehicle crash
For decades Munchy’s has been a fixture on Caraway Road. But that’s all about to change.
Munchy’s moving
The Blytheville Police Department said Davey Rainey was appearing in circuit court Monday when...
Police searching for suspect who ran away from court

Latest News

Jonesboro beats Valley View in non-conference girls basketball
Westside beats Hillcrest in non-conference boys basketball
The city of Paragould is making efforts to clean its sidewalks. The city has also partnered...
Paragould working to clean sidewalks
Police arrested a man after they said he shot at a DoorDash driver.
Police: Man arrested after shooting at DoorDash driver