Bank and online scammers increase over the holidays

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Scammers take billions of dollars from Americans each year.

Numbers from the Federal Trade Commission show that Americans lost nearly a staggering $9 billion in 2022 in scams, which is up 30% from 2021.

Even more concerning is that the crime is underreported, meaning the numbers could be higher.

Blake Guinn is vice president of digital banking at First National Bank. Guinn said people who are being scammed typically show the same kinds of behavior.

“Transactions that are out of the normal for people, taking large amounts of cash when they normally don’t do that, sending wires when they normally don’t do that,” he said.

Guinn says scammers will be persistent and have different methods of getting people to send money; from pretending to be a lover or a loved one to pretending to be a customer service agent, who typically demands payment in gift cards.

“Trust your gut, if it doesn’t feel right, don’t do it no matter how pushy. These scammers are very pushy. They say things to scare people,” he said.

The holidays also bring out scammers online. Social Catfish reported Americans lost over 10 billion dollars in online scams last year. Many of those scammers ask for payments in gift cards or through payment apps like Cash App and Venmo.

“You give cash to somebody, you go buy a buy a gift card, those funds are hard to recover and that’s why you should be very, person to person payment apps, only do business with people that you know,” he said.

Guinn said bankers are trained to look for signs of fraud but said people don’t need to be scared to ask questions to their banker if something doesn’t feel right.

“Our main jobs in the deposit area of the bank is to protect people’s money and one way of doing that is protecting people from themselves,” he said.

