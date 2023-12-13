City drains lake to perform dam work

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - People in Randolph County were reeling in fish by the boatful, which usually isn’t legal, but was the exception Monday.

With the recent draining of Baltz Lake in Pocahontas, the public could collect as much fish as possible.

Fire Chief Scott Baltz said many people were at the lake when it was drained.

“There were 30-40 trucks out here the day before yesterday getting the fish. A lot of them went down the pipe, but a lot of them were up for grabs too,” Baltz said.

Chief Baltz explained while working on the lake’s dam, city crews found a serious fault, defending the choice to redo the dam.

“Underneath the concrete of the dam, we’ve found a four-foot void. It was sinking. Water was coming through it. We were about to lose the dam, so we had to start taking it down,” Baltz added.

In addition to work on the dam, the city will take a portion of dirt and mud out of the lake’s base and repair some of the docks.

