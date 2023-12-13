Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

City drains lake to perform dam work

With the recent draining of Baltz Lake in Pocahontas, the public was able to collect however...
With the recent draining of Baltz Lake in Pocahontas, the public was able to collect however much fish they could collect.(Hayden Savage/KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - People in Randolph County were reeling in fish by the boatful, which usually isn’t legal, but was the exception Monday.

With the recent draining of Baltz Lake in Pocahontas, the public could collect as much fish as possible.

Fire Chief Scott Baltz said many people were at the lake when it was drained.

“There were 30-40 trucks out here the day before yesterday getting the fish. A lot of them went down the pipe, but a lot of them were up for grabs too,” Baltz said.

Chief Baltz explained while working on the lake’s dam, city crews found a serious fault, defending the choice to redo the dam.

“Underneath the concrete of the dam, we’ve found a four-foot void. It was sinking. Water was coming through it. We were about to lose the dam, so we had to start taking it down,” Baltz added.

In addition to work on the dam, the city will take a portion of dirt and mud out of the lake’s base and repair some of the docks.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A girl reported missing from her home in Kansas was found in Poinsett County.
Missing Kansas girl found in Poinsett County
Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 128 Highway 64 West in Wynne, announced Sunday it will close for the...
BBQ restaurant closing after 32 years
A crash Tuesday morning caused traffic troubles for those commuting to work and school.
Crash stalls Tuesday morning commute
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after they said he beat another man with a...
Suspect accused of beating man with bat over credit card dispute
A rollover crash at a busy Jonesboro intersection sent one person to the hospital.
One injured in rollover crash

Latest News

Community members gather as they move dirt on what will be the new Quail Run Nursing Home.
Nursing home breaks ground two years after tornado
Police are urging people to be smart when it comes to their belongings.
Law enforcement stresses safety as car break-ins continue
Dr. Rebecca Le, the new Nursing Education Director at Lyon College, has traveled globally as a...
College professor sending “birthing kits” to third world countries
Biologists report finding geese infected with avian flu in several Northeast Arkansas...
Avian flu detected in Northeast Arkansas geese