City presents budget for 2024

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is taking a closer look at its funding for the upcoming year.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, the 2024 budget was presented during a meeting of the Jonesboro Finance and Administration Council Committee.

The budget included $86 million in total appropriations.

$4.5 million dollars will be appropriated for infrastructure projects such as parks, streets, and sidewalk improvements, while $22.4 million will be appropriated to the city’s Captial Improvement Fund.

According to Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver, revenues in the 2024 budget are expected to exceed the city’s expenses.

Data presented at the meeting projects a 1.2% increase in 2024 sales tax revenue compared to 2023.

The budget also details investments in public safety with about $24.6 million allotted to law enforcement and $13.8 million allotted to fire protection.

This comes after the Jonesboro city council approved pay increases for the fire department with starting salaries increasing to $44,500 for uncertified firefighters and $46,300 for certified firefighters.

The budget also includes additional staffing in E-911, animal services, streets, and the city’s mass transit system.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.