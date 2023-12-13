College professor sending “birthing kits” to third world countries

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas professor works from her garage to help mothers in third-world countries.

Dr. Rebecca Le, the new Nursing Education Director at Lyon College, has traveled globally as a labor and delivery nurse.

“I’ve taken multiple trips worldwide for medical outreach to vulnerable populations,” Dr. Le said.

Through these trips, she’s seen a growing need in multiple vulnerable populations, the need for sterile utensils for when mothers give birth.

“It comes with a sterile scalpel, two cord clamps, and a bulb syringe. This makes it to where they can cut the umbilical cord, suction out the baby’s mouth and nose, then wrap them in a blanket, a little onesie, and a little hat,” Dr. Le explained.

Dr. Le and her daughter have put together over 600 birthing kits to send overseas, with the mission of putting an end to death caused by infections in both mothers and babies.

“Statistically, we know women and children die from infection using what they have on hand,” Dr. Le said.

It’s not one specific location receiving the kits but multiple communities in third-world companies.

“This is just a few, Rwanda, Togo, Entebbe, Jinga, and India,” Dr. Le explained.

The doctor said the inspiration behind making and sending the kits is simple.

“Life is valued no matter where you live, and they deserve to live to survive, but also to feel loved by other people that care for them,” Dr. Le added.

If you’re interested in contributing to creating the birthing kits, email Dr. Le at rebecca.le@lyon.edu.

