Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

College professor sending “birthing kits” to third world countries

Dr. Rebecca Le, the new Nursing Education Director at Lyon College, has traveled globally as a...
Dr. Rebecca Le, the new Nursing Education Director at Lyon College, has traveled globally as a labor and delivery nurse.(Lyon College/KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas professor works from her garage to help mothers in third-world countries.

Dr. Rebecca Le, the new Nursing Education Director at Lyon College, has traveled globally as a labor and delivery nurse.

“I’ve taken multiple trips worldwide for medical outreach to vulnerable populations,” Dr. Le said.

Through these trips, she’s seen a growing need in multiple vulnerable populations, the need for sterile utensils for when mothers give birth.

“It comes with a sterile scalpel, two cord clamps, and a bulb syringe. This makes it to where they can cut the umbilical cord, suction out the baby’s mouth and nose, then wrap them in a blanket, a little onesie, and a little hat,” Dr. Le explained.

Dr. Le and her daughter have put together over 600 birthing kits to send overseas, with the mission of putting an end to death caused by infections in both mothers and babies.

“Statistically, we know women and children die from infection using what they have on hand,” Dr. Le said.

It’s not one specific location receiving the kits but multiple communities in third-world companies.

“This is just a few, Rwanda, Togo, Entebbe, Jinga, and India,” Dr. Le explained.

The doctor said the inspiration behind making and sending the kits is simple.

“Life is valued no matter where you live, and they deserve to live to survive, but also to feel loved by other people that care for them,” Dr. Le added.

If you’re interested in contributing to creating the birthing kits, email Dr. Le at rebecca.le@lyon.edu.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A girl reported missing from her home in Kansas was found in Poinsett County.
Missing Kansas girl found in Poinsett County
Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 128 Highway 64 West in Wynne, announced Sunday it will close for the...
BBQ restaurant closing after 32 years
A crash Tuesday morning caused traffic troubles for those commuting to work and school.
Crash stalls Tuesday morning commute
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after they said he beat another man with a...
Suspect accused of beating man with bat over credit card dispute
A rollover crash at a busy Jonesboro intersection sent one person to the hospital.
One injured in rollover crash

Latest News

With the recent draining of Baltz Lake in Pocahontas, the public was able to collect however...
City drains lake to perform dam work
Community members gather as they move dirt on what will be the new Quail Run Nursing Home.
Nursing home breaks ground two years after tornado
Keep the season merry and bright this holiday season… by following the law and refusing to...
Residents, police urge safe driving during holidays
K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events