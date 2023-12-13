Congress sends legislation authorizing permanent electronic duck stamp to president’s desk

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Congress is sending President Joe Biden legislation to sign into law championed by U.S. Senators John Boozman (R-AR), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS) and Angus King (I-ME) authorizing an electronic stamp for use through the entirety of a waterfowl hunting season.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the bipartisan Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023 following Senate passage in July.

This will allow hunters access to an electronic duck stamp via their smartphone to meet the requirement that they purchase a Federal Duck Stamp and carry it while in the field.

“Arkansas is the duck hunting capital of the world. This legislation will improve access for sports enthusiasts who enjoy this outdoor tradition and are committed to preservation of waterfowl habitat. I’m proud Congress has advanced this legislation to the president’s desk to be signed into law,” said Boozman, a member of the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission, which invests federal funds generated by the Duck Stamp in wetland preservation.

“I’m proud Congress has advanced our bipartisan legislation to authorize a convenient, electronic Duck Stamp that hunters in West Virginia and across the country can use for the entire waterfowl season,” said Manchin. “As Co-Chair of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus and as an avid sportsman myself, I understand how important our hunting and fishing culture is to who we are as West Virginians and Americans. This commonsense step will allow even more people to enjoy duck hunting and the great outdoors and I look forward to seeing it signed into law.”

“Some of my fondest memories include hunting with my dad and now with my own sons back in Kansas. I’m proud Congress advanced this commonsense legislation that makes accessing duck stamps easier and drives more dollars to conservation programs so that families can continue to experience America’s vast wilderness for years to come,” said Marshall.

“From Bean Boots to Old Town Canoes, generations of Maine people have pioneered innovations to make getting outdoors easier. Decades later, this same commitment still drives sportsmen and women across our state and is the guiding principle of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus,” said King. “The Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023 embraces 21st-century technology to make the great outdoors more accessible than ever. I’m proud that Congress was able to work together on a bipartisan basis to continue making recreational activities a simpler pursuit for all.”

The Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023 builds off a successful pilot program validating E-Stamps for 45 days and extends use for the entire waterfowl season. Arkansas and 27 other states currently participate in the pilot program.

Duck Stamps will still be available for purchase from the post office and other authorized retailers.

The legislation is also cosponsored by Senators Tom Carper (D-DE), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA). Companion legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressmen Garret Graves (R-LA) and Mike Thompson (D-CA).

The legislation is backed by a number of leading conservation and wildlife organizations including the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus and Ducks Unlimited.

