Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Dec. 13 What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We will see a good amount of clouds today, with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

Overnight lows will also gradually increase going into the weekend, with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

We will be dry on Thursday and Friday, but rain chances will start to increase as we go into Saturday and Saturday night.

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Jonesboro’s mayor introduced the 2024 budget at a meeting on Tuesday.

A new proposal in Missouri creates a homicide charge for having an abortion.

A group wants to start a controversial club at a Memphis area school.

A new poll shows that many people support Arkansas’ education overhaul.

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) proposed a new I-55 bridge to replace the current 75-year-old structure.

The city of Paragould has started to clean up its sidewalks to make the area look more appealing.

As we get closer to Christmas, experts are warning an unprecedented number of holiday scams are expected.

A groundbreaking will take place today in Trumann for a new nursing home.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing juvenile was found in Poinsett County Tuesday evening.
Missing runaway found, two arrested
A crash Tuesday morning caused traffic troubles for those commuting to work and school.
Crash stalls Tuesday morning commute
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after they said he beat another man with a...
Suspect accused of beating man with bat over credit card dispute
Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 128 Highway 64 West in Wynne, announced Sunday it will close for the...
BBQ restaurant closing after 32 years
A crash has traffic blocked on Interstate 555 near Trumann.
Interstate reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Bryan Hodgson likes progress of battle tested Red Wolves
FFN stars Dennis Gaines and Ashton Gray earn D1 opportunities
Arkansas State football practices Tuesday, countdown continues to Camellia Bowl
Jonesboro beats Valley View in non-conference girls basketball