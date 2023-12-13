Dec. 13 What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We will see a good amount of clouds today, with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

Overnight lows will also gradually increase going into the weekend, with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

We will be dry on Thursday and Friday, but rain chances will start to increase as we go into Saturday and Saturday night.

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Jonesboro’s mayor introduced the 2024 budget at a meeting on Tuesday.

A new proposal in Missouri creates a homicide charge for having an abortion.

A group wants to start a controversial club at a Memphis area school.

A new poll shows that many people support Arkansas’ education overhaul.

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) proposed a new I-55 bridge to replace the current 75-year-old structure.

The city of Paragould has started to clean up its sidewalks to make the area look more appealing.

As we get closer to Christmas, experts are warning an unprecedented number of holiday scams are expected.

A groundbreaking will take place today in Trumann for a new nursing home.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.