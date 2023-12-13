Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Doritos launches nacho cheese-flavored alcohol

Doritos unveils a collaboration with global flavor innovator Empirical: Empirical x Doritos®...
Doritos unveils a collaboration with global flavor innovator Empirical: Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit.(Hand-out | PepsiCo Design & Innovation)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Doritos is out with a new promotional product that’s sure to raise eyebrows.

It’s an 84-proof liquor based off Doritos’ nacho cheese flavor.

Doritos partnered with Empirical, a Danish company known for making custom spirits with creative flavors.

The limited-edition flavor goes on sale online Wednesday and in select New York and California markets.

It costs $65 for a 750 ml bottle.

Doritos recommends mixing it with a tequila or mezcal to make a bloody mary or a margarita.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing juvenile was found in Poinsett County Tuesday evening.
Missing runaway found, two arrested
A crash Tuesday morning caused traffic troubles for those commuting to work and school.
Crash stalls Tuesday morning commute
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after they said he beat another man with a...
Suspect accused of beating man with bat over credit card dispute
Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 128 Highway 64 West in Wynne, announced Sunday it will close for the...
BBQ restaurant closing after 32 years
A crash has traffic blocked on Interstate 555 near Trumann.
Interstate reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

A girl reported missing from her home in Kansas was found in Poinsett County.
Missing Kansas girl found in Poinsett County
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala...
Supreme Court will hear a case that could undo Capitol riot charge against hundreds, including Trump
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
The Supreme Court will rule on limits on a commonly used abortion medication
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot