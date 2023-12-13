Football Friday Night
Hutchinson CC QB Samari Collier commits to Arkansas State

Hutchinson Community College QB Samari Collier committed to Arkansas State Tuesday evening.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the top JUCO quarterbacks in the nation is thinking Red Wolves.

Hutchinson (KS) Community College redshirt freshman QB Samari Collier committed to Arkansas State Tuesday evening. The DeSoto, Texas native had offers from UAPB, Georgia State, Temple, Western Michigan, Buffalo, Jacksonville State, and Sam Houston State to name a few. The 3-star prospect has three seasons of eligibility.

Collier threw for 1,400 passing yds, and 14 touchdowns in the 2023 season. He also rushed for 474 yards and 6 scores. The Blue Dragons signal caller was named the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year. Hutchinson finished 10-1, KJCCC champions, and reached the NJCAA semifinals.

Collier started his collegiate career at Illinois before taking the JUCO route for more playing time. He was in the same Fighting Illini quarterback room as current New York Giants QB Tommy DeVito

Arkansas State Football - 2024 Commits

QB Samari Collier (Hutchinson CC - KS)

RB Jaylen Boardley (Pleasant Grove - TX)

OL Baker North (Bishop Miege - KS)

OL Royce Baucom (Guntersville - AL)

DL Carmilo Allen (Fordyce)

DL Alex Martin (Little Rock Parkview)

WR Kiandre Terry (Jackson Academy - MS)

WR Jayvion Showers (Pensacola Catholic - MS)

DL Obi Udom (Frisco Heritage - TX)

DE Drew Collins (Minor - AL)

LB Chase Bogle (Lovejoy - TX)

K/P Clayton Amaya (Smithson Valley - TX)

DB David Moore (North Crowley - TX)

LB Eric Moore (Ocean Springs - MS)

DB Brandon Barnes Jr. (Skyline - TX)

DB Josh Stone (Carver Atlanta - GA)

WR/TE Jabari Bush (Paetow - TX)

DB Kemari Nix (Kell - GA)

RB Devin Spencer (Sumner - FL)

