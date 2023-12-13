K8 Sports HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/12/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday featured conference and non-conference basketball matchups.
Jonesboro 64, Valley View 49 (Girls)
Westside 73, Hillcrest 39 (Boys)
West Memphis 37, Jonesboro 33 (Boys)
Greene County Tech 44, Greenbrier 36 (Girls)
Paragould 53, Blytheville 50 (Boys)
Brookland 59, Forrest City 55 (Girls)
Ridgefield Christian 55, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 49 (Boys)
Tuckerman 74, Cave City 46 (Boys)
Cave City 38, Tuckerman 35 (Girls)
Cabot 59, Batesville 31 (Girls)
Earle 66, Buffalo Island Central 44 (Girls)
Marked Tree 65, Clarendon 33 (Boys)
Marked Tree 69, Clarendon 34 (Girls)
Melbourne 66, Mountain View 53 (Girls)
Walnut Ridge 53, Newport 42 (Girls)
Rector 53, Marmaduke 47 (Boys)
Salem 61, Hoxie 25 (Girls)
Corning 55, Maynard 37 (Girls)
Piggott 46, Armorel 36 (Girls)
Riverside 57, Pocahontas 26 (Girls)
Highland 57, Cabool (MO) 47 (Boys - Battle of the Border Tournament)
Mammoth Spring 65, Viola 38 (Boys - Battle of the Border Tournament)
Mammoth Spring 73, Koshkonong (MO) 12 (Girls - Battle of the Border Tournament)
