Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Law enforcement stresses safety as car break-ins continue

Police are urging people to be smart when it comes to their belongings.
Police are urging people to be smart when it comes to their belongings.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A string of recent car break-ins throughout Jonesboro has people on edge.

Jonesboro police are currently looking for two suspects who are people of interest in a credit card theft investigation, and this comes after a string of car break-ins Tuesday night near the Emerson Funeral Home.

Austin Morgan is a detective with the Jonesboro Police Department. He said when thieves do get into cars, they are looking for anything.

“If there are credit or debit cards within the car or firearms anything like that is what people are targeting and then if there are any credit or debit cards, they are immediately taken to a gas station or someplace where they think they can try and get some money or use the card,” Morgan said.

Police want people to come forward if they know anything about the two suspects and hope people will learn from others and keep valuables inside and those doors locked.

Another important tip is to keep track of your spending so that if something does happen you can spot anything irregular on your account.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A girl reported missing from her home in Kansas was found in Poinsett County.
Missing Kansas girl found in Poinsett County
Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 128 Highway 64 West in Wynne, announced Sunday it will close for the...
BBQ restaurant closing after 32 years
A crash Tuesday morning caused traffic troubles for those commuting to work and school.
Crash stalls Tuesday morning commute
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after they said he beat another man with a...
Suspect accused of beating man with bat over credit card dispute
A rollover crash at a busy Jonesboro intersection sent one person to the hospital.
One injured in rollover crash

Latest News

With the recent draining of Baltz Lake in Pocahontas, the public was able to collect however...
City drains lake to perform dam work
Community members gather as they move dirt on what will be the new Quail Run Nursing Home.
Nursing home breaks ground two years after tornado
Dr. Rebecca Le, the new Nursing Education Director at Lyon College, has traveled globally as a...
College professor sending “birthing kits” to third world countries
Biologists report finding geese infected with avian flu in several Northeast Arkansas...
Avian flu detected in Northeast Arkansas geese