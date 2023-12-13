Law enforcement stresses safety as car break-ins continue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A string of recent car break-ins throughout Jonesboro has people on edge.

Jonesboro police are currently looking for two suspects who are people of interest in a credit card theft investigation, and this comes after a string of car break-ins Tuesday night near the Emerson Funeral Home.

Austin Morgan is a detective with the Jonesboro Police Department. He said when thieves do get into cars, they are looking for anything.

“If there are credit or debit cards within the car or firearms anything like that is what people are targeting and then if there are any credit or debit cards, they are immediately taken to a gas station or someplace where they think they can try and get some money or use the card,” Morgan said.

Police want people to come forward if they know anything about the two suspects and hope people will learn from others and keep valuables inside and those doors locked.

Another important tip is to keep track of your spending so that if something does happen you can spot anything irregular on your account.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.