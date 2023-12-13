Man accused of stalking, threatening family

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man was arrested after police say he stalked a person and threatened their family.

According to the affidavit, 36-year-old Paul Hutcheson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree stalking.

The charge is related to several threatening messages sent to the victim’s business.

The victim told investigators that Hutcheson had been a customer of theirs since September 2022 and received automated bill reminders regarding two phones that Hutcheson leased.

Hutcheson reportedly began responding to the messages on Nov. 24.

The affidavit said the messages sent by Hutcheson appeared to be directed toward the victim and their family and detailed vivid threats such as “targeting you and your family with asymmetrical warfare,” and “beating you to death with their flesh, for your corruption,” among others.

The messages also included photos of the victim and their family with Hutcheson stating he knew where the victim lived, what church their family attended, their child’s schedule, and common places they visited.

The victim told police that “out of fear,” their business had closed Hutcheson’s account, canceling his debt to them.

A warrant for Hutcheson’s arrest was issued on Dec. 7.

Online jail records show he received a $100,000 bond with his court date scheduled for Jan. 28, 2024.

