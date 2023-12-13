Man indicted on 3rd count of child abuse after day care investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A day care worker is facing a third count of aggravated child abuse following an investigation into a Memphis day care earlier this year.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (DHS) was notified of an incident involving a two-year-old child at the Academy of Future Leaders on Madison Avenue back in June.

A “Childcare Accident Report” from DHS reads that one child suffered scratches on his neck back on May 18. The report says the daycare blamed the scratches on a hula hoop. The same day, paperwork shows the same child suffered what daycare workers believed to be a seizure.

The toddler was then rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment. In a statement, DHS did reference an “alleged abuser,” but did not release any further details of their investigation.

Joe Craig, 29, was arrested and charged more than a month later.

Craig was indicted on a third charge on November 28.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.