Missing runaway found, two arrested

A missing juvenile was found in Poinsett County Tuesday evening.
A missing juvenile was found in Poinsett County Tuesday evening.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A missing juvenile was found in Poinsett County Tuesday evening.

According to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department, a 17-year-old girl, who had run away from her home in Kansas, was found with two men by deputies.

The two men were arrested, and the family is expected to pick the girl up.

This is a developing story and we will update this as new information becomes available.

