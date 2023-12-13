Nursing home breaks ground two years after tornado

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Two years after a devastating tornado, Trumann has taken another step to move forward by introducing a new facility.

A groundbreaking was held today for the Quail Run Nursing Home which was destroyed back in 2021.

Trumann Mayor Jay Paul Woods talked about how the future was uncertain for a while, but they are thrilled to have this back.

“You know we thought are we going to lose Quail Run, are we going to have another facility here? Taking over when I took over as mayor and I heard the world that they may possibly rebuild it was really exciting,” Woods said,

Construction has already started and weather permitting they hope to have the facility up and running in around two years.

