Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Nursing home breaks ground two years after tornado

Community members gather as they move dirt on what will be the new Quail Run Nursing Home.
Community members gather as they move dirt on what will be the new Quail Run Nursing Home.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Two years after a devastating tornado, Trumann has taken another step to move forward by introducing a new facility.

A groundbreaking was held today for the Quail Run Nursing Home which was destroyed back in 2021.

Trumann Mayor Jay Paul Woods talked about how the future was uncertain for a while, but they are thrilled to have this back.

“You know we thought are we going to lose Quail Run, are we going to have another facility here? Taking over when I took over as mayor and I heard the world that they may possibly rebuild it was really exciting,” Woods said,

Construction has already started and weather permitting they hope to have the facility up and running in around two years.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A girl reported missing from her home in Kansas was found in Poinsett County.
Missing Kansas girl found in Poinsett County
Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 128 Highway 64 West in Wynne, announced Sunday it will close for the...
BBQ restaurant closing after 32 years
A crash Tuesday morning caused traffic troubles for those commuting to work and school.
Crash stalls Tuesday morning commute
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after they said he beat another man with a...
Suspect accused of beating man with bat over credit card dispute
A rollover crash at a busy Jonesboro intersection sent one person to the hospital.
One injured in rollover crash

Latest News

With the recent draining of Baltz Lake in Pocahontas, the public was able to collect however...
City drains lake to perform dam work
Police are urging people to be smart when it comes to their belongings.
Law enforcement stresses safety as car break-ins continue
Dr. Rebecca Le, the new Nursing Education Director at Lyon College, has traveled globally as a...
College professor sending “birthing kits” to third world countries
Biologists report finding geese infected with avian flu in several Northeast Arkansas...
Avian flu detected in Northeast Arkansas geese