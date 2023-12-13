Paragould working to clean sidewalks

Football Friday Night
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Paragould is making efforts to clean its sidewalks.

The city has also partnered with ARDOT to clean sidewalks along Highway 412 and 49.

Paragould Public Works Director Adam Followell says residents have already taken notice of the clean sidewalks.

“We’ve had some positive feedback from individuals that use them; from mail carriers to the everyday average walker and just people who utilize sidewalks and they’re really realizing that it’s making an impact in our community,” he said.

Followell said the cleanup was inspired after the 8-mile creek trail brought more people out to the sidewalks.

“We’ve seen exactly how many people are out and about and using the trail and a lot of these sidle walks access the trail or give them an avenue to get there so we really just focused on the sidewalks,” he said.

Followell said the city and ARDOT’s crews will be working overnight to get the sidewalks cleaned along the highways. He said the goal is to have all the city’s sidewalks cleaned in a few years.

