Police investigating credit card theft, searching for 2 people
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department needs the public’s help identifying two people of interest in a credit card theft investigation.
In a news release shared on social media, JPD said they would like to speak to the two “about some credit cards they have in their possession.”
The two were caught on camera at Walmart this week making purchases.
Anyone with information on their identities should call the JPD at 935-5657 or Crimestoppers of Jonesboro at 935-STOP.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.