Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Police on the lookout after thief steals tip jar

Police are on the lookout for a suspect who stole the tip jar at the Shadrach's coffee shop in...
Police are on the lookout for a suspect who stole the tip jar at the Shadrach's coffee shop in Paragould on Tuesday.(Shadrachs)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect who stole the tip jar at the Shadrach’s coffee shop in Paragould on Tuesday.

Video footage showed a suspect, who appeared to be a male with sunglasses, a jacket, and red shoes, slowly walking up to the register window before taking the jar and running off.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police have identified two Paragould women who died Sunday night when their car...
ASP identifies two women killed in crash
Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 128 Highway 64 West in Wynne, announced Sunday it will close for the...
BBQ restaurant closing after 32 years
A crash has traffic blocked on Interstate 555 near Trumann.
Interstate reopens after multi-vehicle crash
For decades Munchy’s has been a fixture on Caraway Road. But that’s all about to change.
Munchy’s moving
The Blytheville Police Department said Davey Rainey was appearing in circuit court Monday when...
Police searching for suspect who ran away from court

Latest News

The city of Jonesboro is taking a closer look at its funding for the upcoming year.
City presents budget for 2024
Red Wolves Raw: Jeff Foreman, Jacob Bayer, Samy Johnson after 12/12/23 football practice
Remains of WWII airman identified after nearly 80 years, coming home to Arkansas
Remains of WWII airman identified after nearly 80 years, coming home to Arkansas
Attorney General Tim Griffin honored law enforcement officers from across Arkansas at the 2023...
Attorney General Griffin honors Arkansas’s top law enforcement officers of 2023