Police: Man arrested after shooting at DoorDash driver

Police arrested a man after they said he shot at a DoorDash driver.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man after they said he shot at a DoorDash driver.

According to the incident report, a university police officer responded to shots fired at the 3500 block of Stella Street, due to the location being on Arkansas State University Property, at around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 11.

Upon arrival, the officer met with Jonesboro police officers who learned that the victim was in the process of completing a DoorDash when a neighbor, 59-year-old Robert Coggins, walked out of his home with a 9mm handgun.

Coggins said this was because he noticed a suspicious vehicle in the driveway.

The victim got in their car and began driving away when Coggins demanded the driver to stop, saying he felt threatened and that the victim was trying to run him over.

Coggins then fired one round at the ground and the victim stopped the car.

Coggins demanded the victim stay in the car while he went inside to call police.

When he came back out, the victim had already driven away

UPD was advised by JPD that the victim had driven to the Burger King on Hilltop.

JPD met the victim there to get a statement and relevant information.

The victim told police Coggins pointed the gun at them and shot at the vehicle.

Officers found a single 9mm shell in the roadway, and where the bullet struck the ground just south of the driveway.

Coggins was charged with aggravated assault.

