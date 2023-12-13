Poll finds many Arkansans support LEARNS Act

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A majority of Arkansans support the state’s LEARNS Act.

That’s according to a recent poll published by our content partners, KARK-TV in Little Rock.

Of the 800 registered voters polled by Impact Management Group, 61 percent have a “favorable” view of Education Freedom Accounts, which provide funds for students to attend private or charter schools.

Eighty percent of those surveyed also supported increasing the minimum teacher salary to $50,000.

Critics of the LEARNS Act, including educators, said the poll results mean very little to them in light of what their community members are saying.

To read the full story, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.