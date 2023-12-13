Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Poll finds many Arkansans support LEARNS Act

A majority of Arkansans support the state’s LEARNS Act.
A majority of Arkansans support the state’s LEARNS Act.(Action News 5)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A majority of Arkansans support the state’s LEARNS Act.

That’s according to a recent poll published by our content partners, KARK-TV in Little Rock.

Of the 800 registered voters polled by Impact Management Group, 61 percent have a “favorable” view of Education Freedom Accounts, which provide funds for students to attend private or charter schools.

Eighty percent of those surveyed also supported increasing the minimum teacher salary to $50,000.

Critics of the LEARNS Act, including educators, said the poll results mean very little to them in light of what their community members are saying.

To read the full story, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A girl reported missing from her home in Kansas was found in Poinsett County.
Missing Kansas girl found in Poinsett County
A crash Tuesday morning caused traffic troubles for those commuting to work and school.
Crash stalls Tuesday morning commute
Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 128 Highway 64 West in Wynne, announced Sunday it will close for the...
BBQ restaurant closing after 32 years
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after they said he beat another man with a...
Suspect accused of beating man with bat over credit card dispute
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies

Latest News

Each week, the Arkansas Department of Health tracks viral respiratory diseases, including...
ADH updates weekly flu/COVID report
Keep the season merry and bright this holiday season… by following the law and refusing to...
Residents, police urge safe driving during holidays
Joe Craig
Man indicted on 3rd count of child abuse after day care investigation
A judge found probable cause to charge Robert Curtis Coggins, 59, of Jonesboro, with...
Police: Man arrested after shooting at DoorDash driver