Remains of WWII airman identified after nearly 80 years, coming home to Arkansas
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - The remains of a WWII airman from Little Rock have been identified as U.S. Army Air Force 2nd Lieutenant Kenyon Brindley nearly 80 years after his death.

According to our content partner, KARK, Brindley was killed and declared missing in action at age 23.

Now, the family said he is coming home... home to his 95-year-old brother who last saw him when he was 14 years old.

“I was very proud of him,” his brother Joe Brindley said. “At the same time, I was a little bit frightened knowing he was going to have to go to war.”

You can read more on KARK’s website.

