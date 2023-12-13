Residents, police urge safe driving during holidays

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer guides Santa’s sleigh sober, and you should, too.

Arkansas State Police are urging people to keep the season merry and bright this holiday season by following the law and refusing to drink and drive.

K8 News spoke with several residents who live in the Sage Meadows subdivision about ASP’s statewide “Drive sober or get pulled over” campaign.

Taylor Edmonds, who has lived in the neighborhood for six months, said he normally sees a lot of speeding cars.

“I think it’s quite dangerous because there are so many kids,” Edmonds said. “We have speed limits for a reason.”

Edmonds said drunk drivers just add gas to the fire.

“It puts a lot of people at risk and a lot of danger as well,” he said.

Local school districts are releasing students for Christmas break soon. Sage Meadows falls within two local school districts, Nettleton and Brookland.

Edmonds said he hopes everyone stays safe and follows the law this holiday season.

