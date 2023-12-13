Traffic Alert: Police responding to rollover crash with entrapment

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A rollover crash has stopped traffic at a busy Jonesboro intersection.

Jonesboro E911 reported the crash at the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard and East Nettleton Avenue just before 9 a.m.

Dispatch said there are possible injuries and at least one person is trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Jonesboro firefighters and police officers are at the scene.

Motorists should use caution and be prepared to yield to responding emergency vehicles.

K8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Three car accident at intersection of Red Wolf & Nettleton



Jonesboro PD & FD diverting traffic pic.twitter.com/JiMGXJGrcK — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) December 13, 2023

