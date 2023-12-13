Football Friday Night
Traffic Alert: Police responding to rollover crash with entrapment

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A rollover crash has stopped traffic at a busy Jonesboro intersection.

Jonesboro E911 reported the crash at the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard and East Nettleton Avenue just before 9 a.m.

Dispatch said there are possible injuries and at least one person is trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Jonesboro firefighters and police officers are at the scene.

Motorists should use caution and be prepared to yield to responding emergency vehicles.

K8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.

