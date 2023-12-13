White County man arrested following standoff

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man on Monday after they said he assaulted a woman and held her child hostage.

According to the White Country Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at a home on Y&Y Salvage Road on Monday, Dec. 11 around 8:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman “bleeding from a significant scalp wound.” They also discovered that the woman’s child was being held in the home by the suspect Eddie Harrison, 41, of Judsonia.

The sheriff’s office said Harrison was believed to be in possession of a shotgun and pistol.

The sheriff’s office said one of the responding deputies was a trained crisis negotiator and began talking with Harrison at 9:15 p.m.

The White County Special Response Team was activated and arrived on the scene shortly afterward.

The sheriff’s office said the child was released from Harrison at approximately 11:30 p.m.

A warrant was obtained and around 2 a.m., Harrison was taken into custody without incident.

Harrison was taken to the White County Detention Center. He faces charges of aggravated assault on a family member, endangering the welfare of a minor, and third-degree domestic battery.

No bond is currently set for Harrison. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.

