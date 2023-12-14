18 arrested in connection to Arkansas pharmacy pill burglaries

Football Friday Night
Several people were arraigned in federal court in Arkansas in connection to a series of pharmacy burglaries across the state.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Several people were arraigned in federal court in Arkansas in connection to a series of pharmacy burglaries across the state.

According to a news release, the investigation, titled “Operation #Richoffmeds,” ran from February 2022 to November 2023 and identified more than 20 pharmacy burglaries and thefts in Arkansas.

The suspects were accused of stealing pharmaceutical narcotics and transporting them to Houston, Texas where investigators say they were sold illegally.

Courts documents show two of the pharmacies impacted were located in Trumann and Searcy.

Investigators said over 96,000 pills were stolen including, oxycodone, hydrocodone, alprazolam, and promethazine with codeine cough syrup.

$79,000 in cash, six guns, and $330,000 in jewelry were also uncovered during the arrests.

Those indicted include:

  • Antoinen Hampton, 37
  • Donald Spencer, 34
  • Marcus Hargrove, 31
  • Reginald Jackson,32
  • Vernon Baloney, Jr., 33
  • Edmin Burks, 50
  • Nicklaus Franklin, 31
  • Louis Johnson, III, 24
  • Nathan Kibble, 40
  • Joshua Delaney, 43
  • Fernando Riascos Jr., 36
  • Alexis Garner, 31
  • Daron Livingston, 32
  • Jaiden Fowler, 23
  • Joshua Griffin, 21
  • Cierra Jackson, 30
  • Jasamane Lincoln, 34
  • Keith Wayne Brown, 34

The news release said the suspects face charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute Schedule II through V controlled substances, pharmacy burglary, conspiracy to commit pharmacy burglary, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Seven of the suspects were arraigned in Arkansas on Tuesday, Dec. 12. The others are expected to be arranged in court on Jan. 16, 2024.

