2024 SEC football schedule revealed for Arkansas and Missouri

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Southeastern Conference revealed the 2024 football schedule Wednesday evening. It's the first of a ten-year SEC media agreement with ESPN.

Arkansas will kick off conference play September 21st at Auburn. The Razorbacks will host Texas, Tennessee, LSU, and Ole Miss in SEC play. They’ll also have conference road trips to Mississippi State and Missouri. The Hogs face Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas on September 28th. Bye weeks are set for October 12th and November 9th.

Missouri begins SEC play September 21st at home vs. Vanderbilt. The Tigers will host Arkansas, Auburn, and Oklahoma in conference play. They’ll also have SEC road trips to Texas A&M, Alabama, South Carolina, and Mississippi State. Bye weeks are set for September 28th and November 2nd.

Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC in 2024 to make it 16-team lineup. 8 conference games will be played with no divisions. The top 2 teams in the conference standings will face off in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

You can see the complete 2024 SEC football schedule here.

