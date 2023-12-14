AGFC: Be informed, not fearful of avian flu cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the second year in a row, avian influenza, also known as “bird flu” has been found in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said in a news release on Dec. 13 that cases have been found in Clay and Poinsett counties in Northeast Arkansas.

AGFC Assistant Chief of Communication Trey Reid said bird studies happening the last few weeks revealed the presence of avian flu.

“As those observers were up in the airplanes, they did notice some pockets of mortality with snow, blue, and Ross’s geese,” Reid explained.

When heading out to the blind, hunters are reminded to keep an eye out for birds that aren’t behaving normally.

“If you go into the field and there are snow geese that aren’t flying away and something is up, let them be,” Reid said. “Let nature take its course.”

The precautions don’t end after harvesting a bird.

Some steps should be taken while cleaning the waterfowl to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Use caution—general hygiene stuff when you’re cleaning those birds. Clean them outdoors in a well-ventilated area. Some disposable latex gloves are never a bad idea,” Reid explained.

When disposing of a carcass, ensure no animals, like dogs or cats, can get to them, especially if you have domesticated birds.

“If you keep domestic poultry, if you have backyard chickens and you are also a waterfowl hunter, you need to be careful about potentially introducing avian influenza into a domestic flock,” Reid said.

While bird flu can be a serious issue, Reid said it isn’t anything to be severely worried about.

“It is not something to run around with our hair on fire about, but we do want hunters to know about and take basic precautions,” Reid added.

If you come upon a waterfowl acting strange, you can report it to AGFC through their website.

