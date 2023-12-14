Ark. Board of Corrections votes to suspend Secretary of Corrections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The Arkansas Board of Corrections voted to suspend Secretary of Corrections Joe Profiri.

The suspension came during an emergency meeting on Thursday.

According to KARK in Little Rock, the votes came after Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a news conference protesting the corrections board denying her request for additional prison beds.

On Nov. 17, Huckabee held a conference stating her office requested 600-plus beds be added to the prison system, with only 130 being approved.

Board Chairman Benny Magness sent a letter to the governor protesting the Nov. 17 conference, stating that acting in such a way “conveyed overlook an important feature of Arkansas’s constitutional order.”

Despite the board’s objections to the additions, Profiri began adding the requested beds.

This is a developing story. For more information, visit KARK.com.

