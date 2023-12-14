Football Friday Night
Arkansas Activities Association approves football conferences for 2024-26

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Football Friday Night in 2024 will feature several new look conferences.

The Arkansas Activities Association announced football conferences for the 2024-2026 cycle based on attendance and competitive equity. Jonesboro is moving down from 7A to 6A, Greene County Tech is moving down from 6A to 5A. Southside and Forrest City are moving down from 5A to 4A. Cave City stays in 4A, the Caveman shift over to the 4A-3.

Rivercrest and Harrisburg move down from 4A to 3A. Newport stays in 3A, the Greyhounds are back in the 3A-3.

Izard County will make the jump to 11-man football in 2024. The 2022 8-man state champions will compete in the 2A-2.

2023 4A state champion Harding Academy moves up to 5A. The Wildcats accrued enough points to move up one classification based on Competitive Equity.

6A East
(2024-26)		5A East
(2024-26)		4A-3
(2024-26)		4A-2
(2024-26)		3A-3
(2024-26)		3A-2
(2024-26)		2A-2
(2024-26)
JonesboroNettletonWestsideForrest CityHarrisburgSalemCross County
MarionValley ViewBlythevilleBald KnobHoxieMelbourneDes Arc
West MemphisBrooklandCave CityHeber SpringsManilaMountain ViewEarle
BentonGreene County TechGosnellRiverviewNewportAtkinsEast Poinsett County
El DoradoParagouldHighlandCACOsceolaLR EpiscopalIzard County
Little Rock CatholicBatesvillePocahontasLR HallPiggottMayflowerMarked Tree
SheridanWynneTrumannLR MillsRivercrestQuitmanMcCrory
Sylvan HillsHarding AcademySouthsideLonokeWalnut RidgeYellville-SummitLee County
8-Man North8-Man (Non-Sanctioned Club)
RectorCorning
Cedar RidgeRose Bud
MidlandMarshall
AugustaSubiaco Academy
Guy-Perkins
South Side Bee Branch

