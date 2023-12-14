Arkansas Activities Association approves football conferences for 2024-26

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Football Friday Night in 2024 will feature several new look conferences.

The Arkansas Activities Association announced football conferences for the 2024-2026 cycle based on attendance and competitive equity. Jonesboro is moving down from 7A to 6A, Greene County Tech is moving down from 6A to 5A. Southside and Forrest City are moving down from 5A to 4A. Cave City stays in 4A, the Caveman shift over to the 4A-3.

Rivercrest and Harrisburg move down from 4A to 3A. Newport stays in 3A, the Greyhounds are back in the 3A-3.

Izard County will make the jump to 11-man football in 2024. The 2022 8-man state champions will compete in the 2A-2.

2023 4A state champion Harding Academy moves up to 5A. The Wildcats accrued enough points to move up one classification based on Competitive Equity.

6A East

(2024-26) 5A East

(2024-26) 4A-3

(2024-26) 4A-2

(2024-26) 3A-3

(2024-26) 3A-2

(2024-26) 2A-2

(2024-26) Jonesboro Nettleton Westside Forrest City Harrisburg Salem Cross County Marion Valley View Blytheville Bald Knob Hoxie Melbourne Des Arc West Memphis Brookland Cave City Heber Springs Manila Mountain View Earle Benton Greene County Tech Gosnell Riverview Newport Atkins East Poinsett County El Dorado Paragould Highland CAC Osceola LR Episcopal Izard County Little Rock Catholic Batesville Pocahontas LR Hall Piggott Mayflower Marked Tree Sheridan Wynne Trumann LR Mills Rivercrest Quitman McCrory Sylvan Hills Harding Academy Southside Lonoke Walnut Ridge Yellville-Summit Lee County

8-Man North 8-Man (Non-Sanctioned Club) Rector Corning Cedar Ridge Rose Bud Midland Marshall Augusta Subiaco Academy Guy-Perkins South Side Bee Branch

