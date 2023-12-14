Arkansas DL Jashaud Stewart suspended indefinitely after arrest

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Fayetteville police arrested Arkansas defensive lineman Jashaud Stewart on Wednesday on charges of residential burglary and first degree criminal mischief. The Jonesboro native is scheduled to have a hearing Friday morning in Washington County Circuit Court.

A Razorback spokesman said Thursday that Stewart is suspended indefinitely from the team.

He appeared in 5 games this past season, recording 8 tackles. Stewart has played in 36 games for Arkansas from 2020 to 2023.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.