Arkansas DL Jashaud Stewart suspended indefinitely after arrest

Arkansas defensive end Jashuad Stewart has appeared in 36 games from 2020 to 2023.
Arkansas defensive end Jashuad Stewart has appeared in 36 games from 2020 to 2023.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Fayetteville police arrested Arkansas defensive lineman Jashaud Stewart on Wednesday on charges of residential burglary and first degree criminal mischief. The Jonesboro native is scheduled to have a hearing Friday morning in Washington County Circuit Court.

A Razorback spokesman said Thursday that Stewart is suspended indefinitely from the team.

He appeared in 5 games this past season, recording 8 tackles. Stewart has played in 36 games for Arkansas from 2020 to 2023.

