Authorities investigating suspicious fires in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A string of suspicious fires in Poplar Bluff has investigators wondering why.

And firefighters say they are being set on purpose.

On Saturday alone, the fire department received three calls all at the same time. And it is not the first time that has happened.

“Three on Saturday, we had I believe, it was five on one shift just a couple weeks before and the next day we had one,” said Poplar Bluff Battalion Chief Kevin Edgar. “And that’s when they made contact with who they believe was setting it.”

Edgar said it started with the first call, a fire set in the basement of a building on Main Street.

“The investigator had just arrived to that one, and then we got called to this one [Park Street] and the dumpster at the same time,” Edgar said.

That dumpster sits outside of the Butler County Courthouse. But less than a mile away, a vacant building on Park St. was also up in flames.

“I notified the police that this was the third set fire of the day, and we had an investigator from the state over at the other scene,” Edgar said.

Edgar said they immediately knew someone had set the fires intentionally.

“Dumpsters don’t normally just catch on fire out of nowhere,” Edgar said. “The building down on Park did not have electric in service at the time, the building is vacant, there’s nobody living there, there’s no electric--so something had to have started the fire.”

The investigation is ongoing, but he said all of the fires the past few weeks are connected.

“We’re suspecting, which it’s still under investigation by the state, but we suspect there’s about six or seven fires that are all suspicious in the same general area,” Edgar said.

Nobody has been injured in these fires.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into two of the fires.

