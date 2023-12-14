City expects growth with 2024 budget

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year means new spending, and the city of Jonesboro has millions of dollars to account for.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver presented the 2024 budget during the Finance and Administration Council Committee on Tuesday. The budget included $86 million in total appropriations.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver said he wanted the budget to target three specific areas.

“We address the police pay increase, which was over 2 million dollars, and the addition of 12 new firefighters and their additional 7% pay,” he said.

The operating budget for the fire department saw an increase of nearly $900,000 for a pay increase and additional staff.

The police department will see an increase of just over $1 million from the previous year.

Its overtime budget will increase from $175,000 to $325,000.

Chief Rick Elliott said even with an entire staff, overtime is crucial to keep the department running.

“Officers, they have to go to court, so they’re compensated for their court time either by comp time or overtime, and then if there’s any kind of situation after hours, our detectives are out having to work crime scenes and things like that so overtime is always going to be there,” he said.

The Real-Time Crime Center, whose budget is separate from the police department’s saw a reduction from $60,000 to just over $10,000.

The chief said the Real Time Crime Center gets funding from grants and private entities, and the budget would be used for equipment.

“Essentially, right now is just equipment, more cameras, and license plate readers,” he said.

Another area the mayor wanted to address was quality of life. The budget has more than $5 million allocated towards that.

$2 million alone is for street and sidewalk improvements.

Copenhaver said the budget is a roadmap for the city, and it’s taking into account the city’s growth.

“There can be adjustments and amendments throughout, so really this is a projection of what we’re hoping we can accomplish,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.