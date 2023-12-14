Company moves ahead with plans to euthanize hundreds of thousands of chickens across northern Arkansas

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Cooks Venture is moving forward with its plans to euthanize hundreds of thousands of chickens across Arkansas. It comes after the company abruptly closed its doors.

Arkansas’ Poultry and Livestock Division is killing the birds. Cooks is paying contractors for the cleanup.

At Dustin Maybee’s farm in Green Forest, crews from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture showed up to foam and kill the thousands of chickens on his property. It was supposed to get done Wednesday morning. However, when they saw KY3 with cameras, they packed up and left and even told the property owner to turn off his own camera. They left the property and quickly returned, seemingly to finish the job.

“I was a little intimidated myself this morning, but I’m trying my best to stand my ground,” said Maybee.

Their goal was to euthanize tens of thousands of chickens, but they left within an hour of arriving a Mayee’s farm. Maybee says he was confused about why they left. That is until he got a call from a Cooks representative stating that the problem was KY3.

“They told me that it was because of [KY3] being here that it was creating unsafe conditions,” disagreed Maybee. “You were out of the way completely. And he also stated that I didn’t have the right to have you here. It’s unethical. This is America. It’s freedom of speech and freedom of the press, no matter if you’re doing good or bad. That’s the whole basis of our country.”

He was then told that his farm could be quarantined.

“I was told by Blake Evans and Tim Singleton that Patrick Fisk wanted to potentially put my farm in quarantine, no, because of the traffic,” said Maybee. “What traffic? I assume he is mentioning the state, the 10 to 15 state trucks that were here in a convoy this morning.”

Nearly 15 trucks were on Bill Melbourne’s farm the day before, during, and after exterminating his tens of thousands of chickens. Melbourne says one of the worst parts is the uncertainty of the future.

“I mean, it’s this is this is home and for, for this to happen and not know it’s it’s devastating,” said Melbourne

The euthanasia team showed up at Maybee’s farm minutes after we KY3 left. Maybee decided to record what was happening but was told the work wouldn’t happen while the camera was rolling. Maybee says while the chickens’ future is not up in the air, he worries about the future of his farm.

“Whenever I was going to get a loan for this farm, the whole it all was based on the contract,” said Maybee. “And that company stating that there they plan on doing more business in the future.”

KY3 reached out to the Department of Agriculture, as well as Cooks Venture, for any comments. They have not returned any of our calls or emails.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

