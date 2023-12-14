Football Friday Night
Crews at scene of multi-vehicle crash

Crews are at a crash scene at intersection of Gee Street and West Washington Avenue.(Region 8 Newsdesk)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that is causing traffic issues.

According to Jonesboro E-911 Dispatch, the crash happened at the intersection of Gee Street and West Washington Avenue at 6:06 p.m.

Dispatch said that three vehicles were involved in the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

At this time, drivers on West Washington Avenue are being detoured at Puryear Street.

K8 News will update this story as details become available.

