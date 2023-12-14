Dec. 14 What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A nice and sunny day is ahead, with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows into the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be much of the same in the temperature department, with a few more clouds.

We are still tracking an upper-level disturbance that will swing through and usher in rain chances for Saturday and Saturday night.

Temperatures will drop back into the low 50s for Sunday and Monday, with even cooler temperatures for Tuesday.

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A poultry company shutting down has Arkansas chicken growers crying foul.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has asked the state’s attorney general to investigate two companies that might be violating state law, including one in Jonesboro.

A bill that created a homicide charge against Missouri mothers for having an abortion has been withdrawn.

Region 8 lake goers are warned to stay away.

Steps to make Leachville attractive for tourists are chugging along.

Black River Technical College in Pocahontas is celebrating 50 years of serving the area.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

