Man accused of child rape

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man was arrested after he was accused of raping a child.

A judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Dec. 13 to charge Jose Garza, 29, with rape/sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years of age.

The charge stems from a report made to the Jonesboro Police Department by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division.

According to the affidavit, the victim told investigators that the incident occurred two years prior and that she had been raped three to four times by Garza.

During a Mirandized interview with police, Garza reportedly admitted to having sex with the victim once but denied forcing sex on the victim.

Garza was taken into custody and booked into the Craighead County Detention Center.

He received a bond of $250,000 cash/surety and is expected to be arraigned in court on Jan. 24, 2024.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the charges and to protect the alleged victims, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.