Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Missouri launches a prescription drug database to help doctors spot opioid addictions

Missouri on Wednesday launched a statewide database of opioid prescriptions aimed at helping...
Missouri on Wednesday launched a statewide database of opioid prescriptions aimed at helping doctors identify possible addiction.(source)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri on Wednesday launched a statewide database of opioid prescriptions aimed at helping doctors identify possible addiction.

Under the program, pharmacists now must report when they provide drugs listed as controlled substances. The information is collected in a database that doctors and other pharmacists can check to see if patients have been receiving opioids from multiple providers.

Prescription information in the database can only be used for patient care and cannot be shared with law enforcement.

The Missouri Legislature in 2021 passed a law creating the program after years of resistance from a small number of skeptical lawmakers who raised concerns about sensitive patient data being misused.

Missouri was the last state to adopt such a database statewide.

Most Missouri health care providers had already been sharing controlled substance information with a St. Louis County database following local buy-in from 75 cities and other municipalities.

Advocates argued that a more expansive program would give lawmakers greater oversight and prevent people from loading up on painkillers in uncovered areas.

The St. Louis County database now will be absorbed into the statewide system.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover crash at a busy Jonesboro intersection sent one person to the hospital.
One injured in rollover crash
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that caused traffic issues Wednesday evening.
Three vehicles involved in Wednesday evening crash
With the recent draining of Baltz Lake in Pocahontas, the public was able to collect however...
Baltz Lake now closed to the public
A girl reported missing from her home in Kansas was found in Poinsett County.
Missing Kansas girl found in Poinsett County
A judge found probable cause to charge Robert Curtis Coggins, 59, of Jonesboro, with...
Police: Man arrested after shooting at DoorDash driver

Latest News

Biologists report finding geese infected with avian flu in several Northeast Arkansas...
Avian flu detected in Northeast Arkansas geese
Abortion pill access to be reviewed by Supreme Court
Abortion pill access to be reviewed by Supreme Court
Each week, the Arkansas Department of Health tracks viral respiratory diseases, including...
ADH updates weekly flu/COVID report
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland