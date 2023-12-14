Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

NASA’s longest-operating spacecraft has stopped communicating with Earth

According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of...
According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of ones and zeros as if it were trapped in a loop.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is having problems communicating with its spacecraft Voyager 1.

It involves the spacecraft’s flight data system’s telecommunications unit.

According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of ones and zeros as if it were trapped in a loop.

No science or engineering data is being returned to Earth.

NASA said commands have been sent for the 46-year-old spacecraft to restart the flight data system, but no usable data has returned.

It could take weeks for engineers to determine the underlying cause of the issue, NASA said.

Voyager 1, along with its twin Voyager 2, are the longest-operating spacecraft in history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover crash at a busy Jonesboro intersection sent one person to the hospital.
One injured in rollover crash
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that caused traffic issues Wednesday evening.
Three vehicles involved in Wednesday evening crash
With the recent draining of Baltz Lake in Pocahontas, the public was able to collect however...
Baltz Lake now closed to the public
A girl reported missing from her home in Kansas was found in Poinsett County.
Missing Kansas girl found in Poinsett County
A judge found probable cause to charge Robert Curtis Coggins, 59, of Jonesboro, with...
Police: Man arrested after shooting at DoorDash driver

Latest News

William Oswald was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of molesting his...
Former pastor sentenced to 40 years in prison for molesting daughters
A judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Dec. 13 to charge Jose Garza, 29, with rape/sexual...
Man accused of child rape
The Cook County medical examiner’s office determined that she died of hypothermia and that her...
Family of woman who died in hotel freezer agrees to $10 million settlement
FILE - Derek and Suzi Alkonis pose with a photo of their son Lt. Ridge Alkonis on Wednesday,...
Navy officer jailed in Japan over deadly car crash has been transferred to US custody, family says