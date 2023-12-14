Football Friday Night
Progress made to restore historic train depot

Steps to make Leachville attractive for tourists are chugging along.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Steps to make Leachville attractive for tourists are chugging along.

The Leachville Beautification Corporation pictures on its Facebook page of a tarp being placed over the city train depot to protect it from potential winter weather as they work to restore it.

#BeautifyLeachville 🚂 Today we got a large tarp put on the historic Leachville Train Depot to help protect it from the...

Posted by Leachville Beautification Corp. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023

The city has been working on its beautification project since the downtown area was hit by a tornado in 2021.

It has also added streetlights and plants in the area to catch people’s attention.

