Rollover crash blocks White County highway

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic along a White County Highway has stalled following a rollover crash.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13 near Exit 29 on U.S. Highway 67 in Beebe.

ARDOT reported the crash involved a semi-truck.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 10:34 p.m., ARDOT said all lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the scene. Traffic is being diverted from Exit 29.

K8 News will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

