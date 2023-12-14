Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Southeast Missouri Food Bank awards Agency Capacity Grant to four partners

The funds will allow the agencies to increase and improve their distribution process.
The funds will allow the agencies to increase and improve their distribution process.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Southeast Missouri Food Bank recently awarded a total of $10,000 to four of its partner agencies across its 16-county service area.

The funds will allow the agencies to increase and improve their distribution process.

“Our agencies are really on the frontlines of the fight against hunger in southeast Missouri,” said Camille Peters, chief impact officer at SEMO Food Bank. “These groups often work with limited resources, so these capacity-building grants are a huge opportunity for them to better serve neighbors facing hunger in their communities.”

Grants were awarded to:

  • Freedom House in Dunklin County
  • Haven House in Butler County
  • Celebrate Recovery/First Baptist Church in Perry County
  • Black River Baptist in Reynolds County

The grant opportunity was open to all of the food bank’s 140 partner agencies, who were invited to submit a request for a maximum of $3,000 with information on what would be purchased and how it would allow them to better serve their communities.

The grants were used to purchase things like new shelving and freezers that will allow the agencies to be more efficient in distributions and increase their storage capacity.

“As we’ve seen more people needing food assistance over the last couple years, it’s become even more important that our partners have the resources they need to effectively serve neighbors facing hunger,” Peters said. “The food bank is excited to be able to offer opportunities like the capacity building grants to our partners.”

Southeast Missouri Food Bank serves about 80,000 individuals each month through a network of 140 partner agencies and other programs. The food bank’s 16-county service area has some of the highest rates of hunger in the state, where one in seven families, one in six children, and one in eight seniors are food insecure.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A girl reported missing from her home in Kansas was found in Poinsett County.
Missing Kansas girl found in Poinsett County
Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 128 Highway 64 West in Wynne, announced Sunday it will close for the...
BBQ restaurant closing after 32 years
A crash Tuesday morning caused traffic troubles for those commuting to work and school.
Crash stalls Tuesday morning commute
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after they said he beat another man with a...
Suspect accused of beating man with bat over credit card dispute
A rollover crash at a busy Jonesboro intersection sent one person to the hospital.
One injured in rollover crash

Latest News

Several people were arraigned in federal court in Arkansas in connection to a series of...
18 arrested in connection to Arkansas pharmacy pill burglaries
A judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Dec. 13 to charge Jose Garza, 29, with rape/sexual...
Man accused of child rape
Keep the season merry and bright this holiday season… by following the law and refusing to...
Residents, police urge safe driving during holidays
Police are urging people to be smart when it comes to their belongings.
Law enforcement stresses safety as car break-ins continue
Arkansas law enforcement cracking down on drunk driving
Arkansas law enforcement cracking down on drunk driving