Traffic Alert: Crash reported on I-555

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 555, east of the Dan Avenue exit in Jonesboro, near the 49.9 mile marker.

According to IDriveArkansas, the crash is affecting all southbound traffic.

There is no word on injuries.

Motorists should expect delays or use an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.