Arkansas linemen bring power to Guatemala

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Linemen from multiple states, including Arkansas, have spent the past week bringing power to communities in Guatemala.

Lineman from Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Colorado departed on Dec. 3 to bring power to 197 Guatemalans in 38 villages.

One of the linemen works at the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative in Salem, AR.

Those receiving power weren’t using it for flat-screen TVs or heat and air systems. The energy will be used to power one or two lights inside their dirt-floor homes.

NAEC CEO Mel Coleman said the linemen were responsible for multiple things to get the power on.

“The only thing there are the poles. They have to set the poles, string the wire, and heat up the homes that they are serving,” Coleman said.

Coleman explained both the lives of those receiving the power changed, but also those of the lineman.

“We are changing lives with electricity, but the lives of the lineman that go down there and do that, their lives are changed as well,” Coleman added.

The linemen returned home this week.

