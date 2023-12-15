Backfiring car ignites house fire

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - More than 2 dozen firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a Thursday night house fire.

Piggott Fire Chief Jeff Benbrook said his department responded to the fire at 8:53 p.m. Dec. 14 on East Castleberry Road.

According to Benbrook’s report, the homeowner said he was working on a car when it backfired and caught fire.

The fire then quickly spread, igniting approximately 20 gallons of fuel and overtaking the entire structure.

The shop was “full of paint/other flammables that made a difficult extinguish,” Benbrook stated.

He said it took 26 firefighters, including mutual aid, three hours to put out the flames.

According to the report, the fire damaged the rear of the house as well as another building next door. It also damaged several vehicles and a boat.

