Clinton National Airport prepares for holiday travel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) is preparing for a 12% increase in departing passengers during this year’s Christmas and New Year holidays, as compared to last year.

An estimated 56,164 people are expected to fly out of Clinton National from Dec. 17 through Jan. 2, 2024. Millions of passengers are expected to go through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screenings nationwide during the holiday period.

“Clinton National staff and our airline partners are working diligently to accommodate travelers during this busy time of year,” said Shane Carter, the airport’s director of public affairs and governmental relations. “We encourage passengers to eliminate travel pressure by allowing plenty of time to park, check bags, go through security screening, and arrive early at the gate.”

Passengers can take several steps to ensure their travel experience is safe and efficient. Airlines recommend passengers arrive two hours before their scheduled departure time. TSA’s checkpoint at Clinton National opens at 4:00 a.m., and ticket counters open about two hours before departure time.

Travelers can also help keep screening wait times down by remembering these tips from TSA and the airport:

• Pack smart; start with empty bags. Passengers who begin with an empty bag while packing are less likely to bring prohibited items through the checkpoint. Use gift bags to avoid TSA officers having to unwrap presents if an item alarms during security screening. Check for prohibited items by using the “What Can I Bring” page on TSA.gov or ask @AskTSA.

• Bring an acceptable ID and have it out in the screening lane. Before heading to the airport, travelers must ensure they have proper identification. Identity verification is an essential step in the security screening process. At Clinton National Airport, TSA may ask you to insert your physical ID into a Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) unit, where a boarding pass is unnecessary.

• Arrive early. This allows for adequate time to park your car, check bags, and go through security screening before arriving at the gate.

• If you plan to travel with a firearm, you must properly pack it in a hard-sided, locked case in your checked bag and declare it with the airline at the ticket counter when checking in. Passengers are prohibited from packing firearms in carry-on luggage and bringing them to the airport security checkpoint and onboard aircraft. Carrying a firearm to a TSA checkpoint is expensive and time-consuming and can cause delays. The maximum civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA checkpoint is nearly $15,000. Additionally, it will result in the loss of TSA PreCheck eligibility for up to five years.

• Travel easily with TSA PreCheck and ensure you have the TSA PreCheck mark on your boarding pass. TSA’s trusted traveler program now has more than 90 participating airlines and is available at more than 200 airports. Those enrolled enjoy the benefits of faster checkpoint screening. The five-year membership costs $78. After submitting an online application, which takes just five minutes, applicants may schedule an appointment at the Clinton National Airport enrollment center. After a successful enrollment center visit, most new enrollees will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within three to five days. Members may renew their membership online for another five-year term for $70.

• Most TSA PreCheck members wait less than five minutes at the checkpoint. Children 12 and younger may join TSA PreCheck family members in the TSA PreCheck screening lane. Children 13-17 may join enrolled adults in the dedicated lane when traveling on the same reservation and if the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on the child’s boarding pass. TSA PreCheck passengers must ensure that their KTN and correct date of birth are in their airline reservation.

• Call ahead to request passenger support. Travelers or families of passengers who need assistance may call the TSA Cares helpline at 855-787-2227 at least 72 hours before travel with any questions about screening procedures and to find out what to expect at the security checkpoint. TSA Cares also arranges assistance at the checkpoint for travelers with specific needs.

• Text or direct message TSA @ AskTSA. Get your questions answered before you head to the airport. Travelers can get assistance in real time by texting their questions to 275872 or through @AskTSA on X (formerly known as Twitter) or Facebook Messenger. Travelers may also reach the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673.

• Use the cell phone parking lot. When picking up arriving family members, the airport recommends drivers park at the cell phone lot on East Roosevelt Road, and enter the airport when the arriving family member/passenger calls them from baggage claim.

• Remain aware. Travelers should report suspicious activities, and remember: If You See Something, Say Something.

• Show gratitude to frontline workers. Thank a transportation security officer (TSO), a gate agent, a flight attendant, or someone who serves on the transportation frontlines. TSOs complete about 200 hours of training to become certified and are committed to transportation security while ensuring all travelers are treated with respect and courtesy. Pack an extra dose of patience, especially during higher passenger volume travel days, and show gratitude to those who are working diligently over the holidays and every day to get everyone to their destinations safely.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.