County clerk accused of tampering with evidence in husband’s fatal shooting

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge issued an arrest warrant this week for the Woodruff County Clerk in connection with the 2022 shooting death of her husband.

On Dec. 12, Cleburne County District Judge Lance Wright found probable cause to charge 53-year-old Jackie Meredith with tampering with physical evidence.

The charge is related to a shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 17, 2022, on Greers Ferry Lake.

According to the affidavit, the Cleburne County Dispatch Center received a call around 11 p.m. for an apparent suicide on a boat on the lake.

The caller said that she had been in contact with Jackie, and it was believed that her husband, Timothy Meredith, had shot himself.

Officers initially responded to the Heber Springs Marina where it was learned that the Merediths docked their boats.

About an hour later, dispatch received another call from a woman in the 2300 block of Case Ford Road claiming a woman was screaming on the lake nearby.

Cleburne County Search and Rescue located Jackie Meredith on her boat shortly afterward.

The affidavit stated Timothy Meredith’s body was discovered at the back of the boat near the captain’s chair. A Taurus .380 handgun was found under his right hand.

Deputies reported Jackie Meredith was in “high distress, and was screaming and crying.” She was taken to a local hospital’s emergency room.

While at the hospital, deputies attempted to get a statement from her.

In her statement, Jackie Meredith told deputies she had heard a gunshot which was followed by her husband falling to the floor of the boat. She said she believed he had shot himself.

His body was taken to the Arkansas Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

According to the affidavit, the medical examiner was unable to determine a manner of death, but did note that the gunshot wound was “atypical of a suicide.”

On Dec. 2, 2022, detectives conducted a Mirandized interview with Meredith.

During the interview, she reportedly said she had arrived at the lake house the day before the incident expecting her husband to arrive that same day.

Meredith told detectives she became upset when Timothy did not show up until the next day when he picked her up in their boat on the shore at their lake house.

She said she and Timothy linked up with other boats at Sandy Beach.

Meredith explained she did not know when they had separated from the other boats as she had fallen asleep.

She told investigators she remembered Timothy waking her up and telling her to gather her belongings.

Jackie then said while her back was to Timothy, she heard a gunshot and felt him brush against her as he fell to the floor.

After the shooting, Meredith told detectives she moved the gun away from him.

According to the affidavit, Meredith admitted to detectives that she and Timothy were intoxicated on the night of the incident, and confirmed she was upset with Timothy for not showing up the day before.

At some point during the interview, Meredith also mentioned that Timothy was left-handed.

Detectives received a report on March 2, 2023, regarding the handgun submitted to the Arkansas State Crime Lab Latent Print Department.

The report noted a latent print on the left side of the handgun located “between the trigger guard and slide, at the top of the grip.” The report said the location and direction of the print indicated that a right-handed person was holding the gun.

The affidavit stated the print also did not match either Timothy or Jackie Meredith’s fingerprints.

On May 18, 2023, detectives interviewed Meredith again.

Again, she told detectives that she had been upset with her husband for not showing up the night before the incident.

She also said she believed Timothy Meredith did not show up due to possibly doing drugs, saying he had used methamphetamine in the past and would fail to show up to events when he was on it.

The affidavit notes detectives discovered an argument that Jackie and Timothy had through text message on the day of the incident.

Detectives also questioned Jackie about an argument she and Timothy had while linked up with the other boats, which the affidavit said she denied.

When detectives informed Jackie that witnesses had confirmed there was an argument, Meredith explained that Timothy was upset with her because he thought she had fallen overboard.

She also said there was no physical altercation leading up to the shooting.

While discussing the incident, detectives showed Jackie a picture of the scene.

The affidavit said while examining the photo, Jackie told detectives that the handgun’s location shown in the picture was where she found it before pushing it away.

“Jackie’s statement contradicts what the picture depicts as described above, which has the handgun placed in the position to depict Timothy shot himself with his right hand,” the affidavit stated.

Detectives also asked Jackie if she had attempted to drive the boat following the shooting to get help, which she denied.

The affidavit states when Search and Rescue crews found the boat, it was in gear and “was evident to have been driven ashore at a slow speed.”

Detectives later determined that evidence at the crime scene had been altered prior to law enforcement’s arrival and that there was evidence that contradicted Jackie’s statement that Timothy’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

After reviewing the case, Judge Wright found probable cause to arrest Meredith and set her bond at $10,000.

Woodruff County Sheriff Phil Reynolds told K8 News that Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown had informed him that Meredith has until her court date on Wednesday, Dec. 20, to turn herself in.

