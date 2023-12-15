Cross County School District cancels classes

CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cross County School District has canceled classes for Friday, Dec. 15.

The school posted on social media that someone ran over the main water valve at the high school after a Christmas concert on Thursday night, and they could not guarantee water would be restored in time for classes.

The Cross County School District said the school day would be made up on Friday, Feb. 16.

