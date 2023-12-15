Football Friday Night
Cross County School District cancels classes

(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cross County School District has canceled classes for Friday, Dec. 15.

The school posted on social media that someone ran over the main water valve at the high school after a Christmas concert on Thursday night, and they could not guarantee water would be restored in time for classes.

📢Attention Cross County School District Community: After the Christmas concert tonight someone ran over the main water...

Posted by Cross County School District on Thursday, December 14, 2023

The Cross County School District said the school day would be made up on Friday, Feb. 16.

